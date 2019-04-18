BET’s New ‘Sunday Best’ Judges Revealed [VIDEO]

| 04.18.19
Kelly Price, Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds

Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos

BET’s gospel competition, ‘Sunday Best‘ is returning for its ninth season after taking a four-year hiatus. According to Ebony, Kirk Franklin will continue to host the show and Erica Campbell will return as a judge, but there are two new faces fans should be excited about.

Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds and Grammy-nominated singer, Kelly Price will also have a seat at the judges table.

Reports state that the show will have a brand-new stage and take on themed challenges for its contestants.

Fans of the show will get to see in-person auditions as the show travels to Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and overseas to Nigeria, South Africa, and London to find the next breakout gospel singer.

SEE ASLO: Where Are They Now: "Sunday Best" Contestants

The show is executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeanne Rouzan-Clay and many more. “Sunday Best,” the ninth season, is set to air on June 30th on BET.

Kirk and Tammy Franklin

