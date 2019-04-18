BET’s New ‘Sunday Best’ Judges Revealed [VIDEO]

BET’s gospel competition, ‘Sunday Best‘ is returning for its ninth season after taking a four-year hiatus. According to Ebony, Kirk Franklin will continue to host the show and Erica Campbell will return as a judge, but there are two new faces fans should be excited about.
Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds and Grammy-nominated singer, Kelly Price will also have a seat at the judges table.
Reports state that the show will have a brand-new stage and take on themed challenges for its contestants.
Fans of the show will get to see in-person auditions as the show travels to Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and overseas to Nigeria, South Africa, and London to find the next breakout gospel singer.
The show is executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeanne Rouzan-Clay and many more. “Sunday Best,” the ninth season, is set to air on June 30th on BET.
