CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Dangerous Weather Expected For Friday

6 reads
Leave a comment
August 29, 2012 - Hurricane Isaac over Louisiana (afternoon overpass).

Source: Stocktrek Images / Getty

 

A line of storms that’s been moving across the country will arrive in North Carolina on Friday.

The system has already produced tornadoes, wind damage and hail from Texas to Missouri.  WRAL’s meteorologist Elizabeth Garner says, “This storm system definitely has a history of producing severe weather.”

The Triangle and eastward communities are at an enhanced risk for severe weather, according to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center, which means damaging winds, large hails and tornadoes are possible.

Read more at the source:  WRAL.com

dangerous weather , severe weather , tornadoes

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 7 days ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 1 week ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 1 week ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 1 week ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 1 month ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 1 month ago
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close