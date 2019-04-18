Dangerous Weather Expected For Friday

A line of storms that’s been moving across the country will arrive in North Carolina on Friday.

The system has already produced tornadoes, wind damage and hail from Texas to Missouri. WRAL’s meteorologist Elizabeth Garner says, “This storm system definitely has a history of producing severe weather.”

The Triangle and eastward communities are at an enhanced risk for severe weather, according to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center, which means damaging winds, large hails and tornadoes are possible.

Read more at the source: WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: