Fundraiser For Kaffeinate Owner Who Lost Life In Durham Explosion

Mr. Kong Lee lost his life inside his business during the gas explosion in Downtown Durham.  He was a loving husband and father and will be missed by many in the community.

Today I received this email from UNC in their efforts to help the family.

Hello Melissa,

I’m writing from UNC’s Entrepreneurship Center about an addition to your article published about the Durham explosion at Kaffeinate.  I see that you’re also a UNC grad…
Diana Lee, who lost her father in the incident, is one of our students at UNC. She is part of our yearlong Adams Apprenticeship program run out of the Kenan-Flagler Business School and is a student at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy (ESOP). We are all hurting for her.
I’m writing to see if you’d include a link in your article to www.leefamilysupport.com, a new page we’ve created in collaboration with the pharmacy school to centralize the fundraising/support efforts. It’s being updated as we speak…. soon it will have links to the various Gofundme pages (collectively over $120,000 as I write this), local businesses donating portions of their sales, and other ways to support the family.
We’re also in the early stages of planning an event to honor Mr. Lee and to help with some additional fundraising, so I can keep you posted about that as details develop.
Many thanks for anything you can do to help.
Jill

signature (1)

Jill Willett, Director, Adams Apprenticeship

The Entrepreneurship Center

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School

