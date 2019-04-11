Coffee Shop Owner Killed In Durham Explosion

61 yr old Kong Lee was killed during the explosion in Durham that also injured 17 others. Lee was the owner of the Kaffeinate coffee shop that was located inside the building that was destroyed after a gas explosion shook downtown Durham and destroyed buildings on Wednesday.

The injured people include Darren Wheeler, a Durham firefighter, and a Dominion Energy employee. Six other people were transported in critical condition, officials said.

In the timeline, the city of Durham said that firefighters were dispatched to a gas leak at 9:38 a.m. to the 100 block of North Duke Street, where contractors were drilling and struck a 2-inch natural gas line.

Fire crews began evacuating the area, and the explosion occurred at 10:07 a.m.

Read more of the timeline at WRAL.com

