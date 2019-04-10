Griff’s Prayer: Thank God For Simple Cereal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

04.10.19
Remember being a little kid and loving the prizes in the outlandish cereal boxes and brands? How we dug through it, no matter where our hands have been, to get it? That’s how deep the love was for the morning sweet treats but now, not so much. 

Today GRIFF is thanking God for the simplicity in Honey Nut Cheerios where a bee covers the box – something simple and just as sweet for the adults. 

