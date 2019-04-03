CLOSE
Legendary House Music Star Kim English Dead At The Age Of 48

Kim English was a legendary House singer from Chicago. English passed away at the age of 48. The cause of her death has not been made public at this time. The singer’s passing was announced in a Facebook post from her label, Nervous Record NYC. The star started her career as a gospel singer and transitioned in to one of the top house music singers during the height of the genre’s popularity.

The record label statement’s described English as having a “unique ability both through her singing and songwriting talents to inspire people to dance and also celebrate the joys of God and religion.” Our thoughts and prayer are with her family and fans. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: heavy.com

