Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Arrested

A man police say was the triggerman that gunned down Nipsey Hussle has been apprehended.
29-year-old Eric Holder was captured in Bellflower, California, about 30 minutes outside of Los Angeles.
Holder was captured after he called the Los Angeles Community Hospital at Bellflower (a psychiatric hospital) to reportedly check himself in.
This story is developing.
