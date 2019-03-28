CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Top 4 Things To Be Grateful For

0 reads
Leave a comment

In meditation and / or prayer, you have to remember there are great things to be thankful for and they outweigh whatever you think is hurting you.

 Laughter

Laughing is what naturally relieves stress.

Freedom of Speech

You can say what you feel because you have the right to do that.

RELATED ARTICLE: 7 Bible Verses To Help Comfort You After The Loss Of A Loved One

Ability to Learn

Learning is the one thing that has no glass ceiling.

Your Mind

You can laugh at what’s funny to you, speak what you feel, and learn what you want.

Be Grateful , prayer

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 4 days ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close