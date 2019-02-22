7 Bible Verses To Help Comfort You After The Loss Of A Loved One

No one will ever understand death. As much as we know, it is apart of life. We as humans want more answers, but it’s simple; death is the one thing we have to just except.

We take for granted the time we have here on earth, and we don’t spend the time that we should with our loved ones, because we assume we have forever.

After the loss of a family member or friend, it’s almost natural to ask why? Again, death is one thing we except and don’t question.

John 16:22

And ye now therefore have sorrow: but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you.

Luke 23:43

And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.

Revelation 21:4

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.

2 Timothy 4:7

I have fought a good fight, I have finished [my] course, I have kept the faith.

Matthew 5:4

Blessed [are] they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.

John 11:25

Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.

2 Corinthians 1:4-6

Who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God.

Let us live in the memories of those we love and give everyone their well deserved flowers, while they are here with us.

