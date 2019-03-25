Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Controversy

Via Madamenoire:

Diana Ross is the latest one of Michael Jackson’s old friends to come to his defense after the airing of Leaving Neverland. In the HBO documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused the late King of Pop of molesting them as children.

The Motown legend took to Twitter over the weekend and asked that everyone stop criticizing Jackson.

“This is what’s on my heart this morning,” she tweeted. “I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE.”

Not everyone agreed with the former Supreme.

“[It] can be true that he was a magnificent incredible force to you and many others, and also an abuser to some others. These things aren’t mutually exclusive,” wrote user @telushk.

“By negating the stories of victims you are silencing them and others who fear coming forward. And that is heartbreaking and selfish,” @elissastein wrote.

Other fans were happy that the 74-year-old songstress was standing up for MJ.

“God bless you for speaking up for our Michael. Bless your soul. Love Michael forever,” tweeted @oge_chukwu_.

“Thank you for your strength and love Ms. Ross. As Michael once said, lies sprint but the truth runs marathons. I believe the truth will come out in the end. I love you very much,” @violette_i responded.

Barbra Streisand also caught major backlash after she dismissed the claims of Robson and Safechuck.

“You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there,” the 76-year-old told the Times of London. “They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

Streisand later issued an apology for “not choosing [her] words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims.”

