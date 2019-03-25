Latest NCAA Stats: UNC & Duke In Sweet 16

For the 1st time is a long time all #1 seeds made the sweet 16; including Duke, UNC and Virginia.

Sunday provided everything we love about March Madness!. There was a near-historic collapse from Tennessee which the Vols stopped by coming alive in overtime. Then, most notably from the weekend, we saw a near-epic UCF upset over Duke that fell this short which had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Now, we move on to the Sweet 16. But first, let’s take a look back at the scores and action that went down on Sunday.

Sunday second round scores

No. 1 Duke 77, No. 9 UCF 76

No. 1 North Carolina 81, No. 9 Washington 59

No. 1 Virginia 63, No. 9 Oklahoma 51

No. 2 Tennessee 83, No. 10 Iowa 77

No. 3 Texas Tech 78, No. 6 Buffalo 58

No. 3 Houston 74, No. 11 Ohio State 59

No. 4 Virginia Tech 67, No. 12 Liberty 58

No. 12 Oregon 73, No. 13 UC Irvine 54

Here’s the upcoming sweet 16 schedule

3/28 at 7:09 PM (1) Gonzaga vs. (4) Florida State 3/28 at 7:29 PM (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Purdue 3/28 at 9:39 PM (2) Michigan vs. (3) Texas Tech 3/28 at 9:57 PM (1) Virginia vs. (12) Oregon 3/29 at 7:09 PM (2) Michigan State vs. (3) LSU 3/29 at 7:29 PM (1) UNC vs. (5) Auburn 3/29 at 9:39 PM (1) Duke vs. (4) Virginia Tech 3/29 at 9:57 PM (2) Kentucky vs. (3) Houston

