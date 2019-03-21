NCCU Falls To N. Dakota In NCAA

It was a great game but in the end North Dakota State’s free throw shooting game took over the NCCU Eagles.

North Dakota State is one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the country, and that’s what it came down to at the end of the Bison’s First Four win over North Carolina Central.

Vinnie Shahid sank three foul shots in the last 8 seconds to secure the 78-74 win on Wednesday night for North Dakota State, which now moves on to play East Region No. 1 seed Duke on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina.

N.C. Central (18-16) squandered an outstanding night by senior center Raasean Davis, who scored 20 points and pulled down 16 rebounds — the 16th double-double of his career. Larry McKnight Jr. also had 20 points and Randy Miller Jr. scored 18 for the Eagles, who lost a First Four game for the third consecutive year.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday

UNC vs Iona

Duke vs. N. Dakota State

