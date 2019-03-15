Success In 60 Seconds: Mayor Sylvester Turner | #OppEx365

| 03.15.19
Our #OppEx365 campaign is here to offer you a slice of inspiration and stories of success to push you through. One of the first stories we received came from none other than Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner who used his Success In 60 Seconds story to tell potential job candidates on how to not only appear confident but convince potential employers why a client should go for the job!

