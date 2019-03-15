CLOSE
MC Lyte Is Going To Be In The ‘New York Undercover’ Reboot

2019 Pan African Film Festival - TV One Presents Premiere Screening of 'Loved To Death'

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

You might have read that there is going to be a reboot of the ’90s show, ‘New York Undercover’. The show was a big hit and aired from 1994-1999. Malik Yoba and Laren Velez are reprising their roles and now, MC Lyte is joining the cast as  Lt. April Freeman, who is described as “a hard-driving boss with a genius IQ,.”

Deadline posted that the new series will pick up two decades after the original Fox drama ended and will center on detectives Nat Gilmore (Toby Sandeman) and Melissa Ortiz (Otmara Marrero) as they work to take down Manhattan’s most dangerous criminals. The reboot will air on ABC.  No word on if the show will be part of the fall line up. We’ll have to wait to see, but adding MC Lyte to the cast is exciting.

MC Lyte Is Going To Be In The ‘New York Undercover’ Reboot was originally published on hiphopnc.com

