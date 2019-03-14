Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 tragically crashed this weekend killing 157 people. According to the Christian Post four of those people killed in that crash were Christian aid workers that were on their way to attend a training.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sara Chalachew, Getnet Alemayehu, Sintayeh Aymeku and Mulusew Alemu worked for the Catholic Relief Services were on board of the Boeing 737 MAX 8. The plane was en route to Nairobi, Kenya and crashed just minutes after taking off.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Catholic Relief Services provides assistance to people in over 100 countries.

SEE ALSO: Atlanta Teen Gets No Jail Time For Killing Two Adults And Baby In Crash

Catholic Relief Services released a statement saying, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that four members of our staff were killed when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed just after take-off Sunday morning. All four individuals were Ethiopian nationals traveling to Nairobi to attend a training on our behalf.”

The Ethiopian Airlines flight is reported to be the second Boeing 737 Max 8 het to have crashed in the last five months.

Felicity Loowe, Catholic Relief Services head of operations in Ethiopia said, “We are thinking about our colleagues and we miss them. They were well-known and well-loved by everyone. They were very strong, dedicated and committed individuals.

We will continue to keep the families and friends of the victims in our prayers.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Four Christian Aid Workers Killed In Ethiopian Airlines Crash was originally published on getuperica.com

Larissa Mendoza Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: