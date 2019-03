On the 2nd day of the ACC Tournament, NC State managed to squeeze past Clemson on a second half comeback 59-58.

Here’s today’s the schedule for our local teams:

Thursday 3/14/19

ACC

NCSU vs Virginia 12:30

UNC vs Louisville 7pm

Duke vs Syracuse 9pm

MEAC

NCCU vs Del State 6pm

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: