Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“Rollo” From Sanford And Son Passes

0 reads
Leave a comment
Spray mums (Mourning image)

Source: imagenavi / Getty

He played one of Lamont’s friends… the ever cool Rollo.

Nathaniel Taylor, or “Rollo” from the classic comedy series “Sanford and Son,” passed away at the age of 80.

According to his friend, entertainer/promoter Alonzo Williams, Taylor suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized on Saturday (02-23-19). He transitioned yesterday (02-27-19). He would have celebrated his 81st birthday next month on March 31.

Taylor leaves behind his wife Loretta as well as 4 daughters, two sons and numerous grandkids and great grandkids. Services are yet to be announced

Source: EURWEB.com

Lamont , Redd Foxx , Rollo , Sanford and Son

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 12 hours ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 1 day ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 4 days ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 5 days ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 1 week ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 1 week ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 1 week ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 2 weeks ago
02.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close