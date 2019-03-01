“Rollo” From Sanford And Son Passes

He played one of Lamont’s friends… the ever cool Rollo.

Nathaniel Taylor, or “Rollo” from the classic comedy series “Sanford and Son,” passed away at the age of 80.

According to his friend, entertainer/promoter Alonzo Williams, Taylor suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized on Saturday (02-23-19). He transitioned yesterday (02-27-19). He would have celebrated his 81st birthday next month on March 31.

Taylor leaves behind his wife Loretta as well as 4 daughters, two sons and numerous grandkids and great grandkids. Services are yet to be announced

Source: EURWEB.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: