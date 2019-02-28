Local
HomeLocal

Police Chase In Durham Leads To Car Crash

5 reads
Leave a comment
US-ACCIDENT-NEWYORK

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

According to Durham police, Thursday morning the driver who was involved in a police chase and crashed the vehicle was arrested for trying to escape from deputies. When deputies arrived at the scene of a complaint about a domestic situation a vehicle with two men drove off. Deputies followed the vehicle down Southerland Street,  the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Junction Road and Holloway Street. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Durham Police , Jerry Smith , Police Chase In Durham Leads To Car Crash

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 1 day ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 3 days ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 4 days ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 7 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 1 week ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 1 week ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 weeks ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close