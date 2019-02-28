Police Chase In Durham Leads To Car Crash

According to Durham police, Thursday morning the driver who was involved in a police chase and crashed the vehicle was arrested for trying to escape from deputies. When deputies arrived at the scene of a complaint about a domestic situation a vehicle with two men drove off. Deputies followed the vehicle down Southerland Street, the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Junction Road and Holloway Street. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

