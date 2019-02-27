Former Trump Campaign Staffer Alleges That Trump Kissed Her Without Consent

Tuesday night Alva Johnson a former Trump campaign staffer joined “All In With Chris Hayes” and spoke about the lawsuit she filed against Donald Trump on Monday., Johnson alleges in the lawsuit that Trump kissed her without her consent before a campaign event in August of 2016. Johnson said she’d given Trump words of encouragement before the event and that after a brief exchange he went in for a kiss.

“He just starts getting closer, and then when I realize he was going to kiss my lips, I turn my mouth and he caught me right in the corner of my mouth, and I was just kind of frozen,” Johnson said. She went on to call the incident “gross and creepy.” Read the full story and see the a video of her interview with Chris Hayes in the link below.

SOURCE: aol.com

