Get Up! News Roundup: How Black History Could Be Made At The Oscars, Michael Jackson’s Estate Suing HBO & More

The Oscars will be on Sunday and Black history could be made. If “Black Panther” wins they would be the first Black superhero film to win the award and Spike Lee could possibly be the first Black director to win an Oscar.

In other news, Michael Jackson’s estate is suing HBO for $100 million. The network wants to air the documentary “Leaving Neverland” and Jackson’s estate is claiming they don’t have rights to air it.

This documentary will allegedly tell the stories of kids being allegedly abused by the singer. We will keep you posted if his estate is able to keep the network from airing it.

Check out the “Black Panther” cast on the red carpet below!

"Black Panther" Cast At "The Avengers" Premiere [PHOTOS] 12 photos Launch gallery "Black Panther" Cast At "The Avengers" Premiere [PHOTOS] 1. CHADWICK BOSEMAN Source: 1 of 12 2. CHADWICK BOSEMAN Source: 2 of 12 3. DANAI GURIRA Source: 3 of 12 4. DANAI GURIRA Source: 4 of 12 5. DANAI GURIRA Source: 5 of 12 6. WINSTON C. DUKE Source: 6 of 12 7. WINSTON C. DUKE Source: 7 of 12 8. LETITIA WRIGHT Source: 8 of 12 9. LETITIA WRIGHT Source: 9 of 12 10. ANGELA BASSETT Source: 10 of 12 11. ANGELA BASSETT Source: 11 of 12 12. LETITIA WRIGHT, WINSTON DUKE, DANAI GURIRA Source: 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading “Black Panther” Cast At “The Avengers” Premiere [PHOTOS] "Black Panther" Cast At "The Avengers" Premiere [PHOTOS] The Black Panther stars showed up to the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in style. From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don’t want to miss all of these looks!

