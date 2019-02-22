Get Up! News Roundup: How Black History Could Be Made At The Oscars, Michael Jackson’s Estate Suing HBO & More

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The Oscars will be on Sunday and Black history could be made. If “Black Panther” wins they would be the first Black superhero film to win the award and Spike Lee could possibly be the first Black director to win an Oscar.
In other news, Michael Jackson’s estate is suing HBO for $100 million. The network wants to air the documentary “Leaving Neverland” and Jackson’s estate is claiming they don’t have rights to air it.
This documentary will allegedly tell the stories of kids being allegedly abused by the singer. We will keep you posted if his estate is able to keep the network from airing it.
Check out the “Black Panther” cast on the red carpet below!
