Get Up! News Roundup: How Black History Could Be Made At The Oscars, Michael Jackson’s Estate Suing HBO & More

Get Up Erica
| 02.22.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

The Oscars will be on Sunday and Black history could be made. If “Black Panther” wins they would be the first Black superhero film to win the award and Spike Lee could possibly be the first Black director to win an Oscar.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In other news, Michael Jackson’s estate is suing HBO for $100 million. The network wants to air the documentary “Leaving Neverland” and Jackson’s estate is claiming they don’t have rights to air it.

This documentary will allegedly tell the stories of kids being allegedly abused by the singer. We will keep you posted if his estate is able to keep the network from airing it.

Check out the “Black Panther” cast on the red carpet below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

"Black Panther" Cast At "The Avengers" Premiere [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

"Black Panther" Cast At "The Avengers" Premiere [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “Black Panther” Cast At “The Avengers” Premiere [PHOTOS]

"Black Panther" Cast At "The Avengers" Premiere [PHOTOS]

The Black Panther stars showed up to the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in style. From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don’t want to miss all of these looks!  

Get Up! News Roundup: How Black History Could Be Made At The Oscars, Michael Jackson’s Estate Suing HBO & More was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 23 hours ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close