Former President Barack Obama Attends Duke vs UNC Game

Celebrities and former presidents were in attendance, for the most hyped college basketball game of the year, to watch Zion Williamson and Duke play host to Roy Williams and Carolina. It was cool to see President Obama stroll through the crowd, and shake hands with the fans, even the Cameron Crazies were hyped.

Within the opening minutes of the game things took a turn for the worse. Duke’s Zion Williamson, blew out his shoe and left the game with a knee injury. UNC went on to defeat Duke 88-72.

Obama wished Williamson well after the game.

Former President Barack Obama Attends Duke vs UNC Game was originally published on foxync.com

