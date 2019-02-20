“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Importance Of Self-Check

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime…. Join Melissa Wade every Wednesday at 10am for Working Mom Wednesday’s for important issues and topics that deal with women. Today we recognize national self check month and President of NC Sisters Network of the Triangle– breast cancer awareness – Valerie Worthy joined us to tell us the importance and best way to self check, and what to do in case there is a concern.

SOME FACTS:

1. 1 in 8 women in America will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

2. For women in the U.S., breast cancer death rates are higher than those for any other cancer, besides lung cancer.

3. Most women (about eight out of 10) who get breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease.

4. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, besides skin cancer.

5. On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and 1 woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes.

6. Every 19 seconds, someone in the world will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

7. The most significant risk factors for breast cancer are gender (being a woman) and age (growing older).

MY GUEST:

Valarie Clark Worthy has been a registered nurse for over 33 years and has been employed by Duke University Health System for 13 years. Currently she is a Patient Navigator Manager at the Duke Cancer Institute.

Valarie, a 16 year breast cancer survivor understands the importance of good health and has a passion for getting the word out to the community about early detection and good health practices. In 2003, she along with five breast cancer survivors organized the local chapter of Sisters Network, Inc., a survivorship organization for African American women with breast cancer. Additionally, Valarie and four other North Carolina breast cancer survivors’ stories on detection, treatment and survival are featured on a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC Foundation educational kiosk. This kiosk along with a Button chair (buttons of breast cancer survivors) exhibit travels throughout North Carolina.

A recipient of numerous awards, Valarie most recently received the American Cancer Society’s 2012 Lane Adams Quality of Life Award, which recognizes the unsung heroes of cancer care and are referred to as the “warm hand of service.” The award brings to light the critical role that outstanding caregivers play in the healing process.

In addition to her work with the American Cancer Society, Duke and Sisters Network Triangle NC, Valarie is active in health ministry both in Durham and her hometown. She is frequently sought after as a dynamic speaker and compassionate healthcare professional.

