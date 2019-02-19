Loving Her Legacy : Lorraine Hansberry

Lorraine Hansberry, born May 19, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. Hansberry and her family very hard working, fought discrimination to move into a white neighborhood.

She took on her experience and put into her writing. Hansberry became the first Black female author to have her play performed on Broadway.

Best known for her play, A Raisin in the Sun. This play was set in Chicago about a Black family that faced segregation much like her family.

Hansberry became ill with pancreatic cancer, in 1963. She passed away January 12, 1965, New York City, New York.

“There is always something left to love. And if you ain’t learned that, you ain’t learned nothing.” -Lorraine Hansberry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRqWB_tdPs0

