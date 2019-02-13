Shooting Near NCCU Law School

Durham police are investigating a shooting at a home across the street from the North Carolina Central Law School.

Officials were called shortly after 8:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of S. Alston Avenue, where a man suffered serious injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

source: ABC11.com

