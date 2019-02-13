CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rapper 21 Savage Released On Bond

7 reads
Leave a comment
21 Savage At Super Jam X

Source: Victoria Said It / WHHL

TMZ reports that Atlanta based rapper 21 Savage has been granted bond. It’s been over a week since his arrest by ICE in Atlanta. Complex.com reports that the rapper is still in custody, despite previous reports saying that he had been released. 21 Savage is expected to be freed after a deportation hearing scheduled for Wednesday. This a developing story, we will monitor the developments and keep you updated. From more on the story click on the link below.

SOURCE: complex.com

 

 

21 Savage , Rapper 21 Savage Released On Bond

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 6 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 7 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close