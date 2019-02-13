Rapper 21 Savage Released On Bond

TMZ reports that Atlanta based rapper 21 Savage has been granted bond. It’s been over a week since his arrest by ICE in Atlanta. Complex.com reports that the rapper is still in custody, despite previous reports saying that he had been released. 21 Savage is expected to be freed after a deportation hearing scheduled for Wednesday. This a developing story, we will monitor the developments and keep you updated. From more on the story click on the link below.

SOURCE: complex.com

