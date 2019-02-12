CLOSE
Over 300 Southern Baptist Leaders, Volunteers Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Hands of man holding holy bible and wooden rosary with magical rays

Source: Getty

Over the last 20 years, nearly 380 Southern Baptist leaders as well as volunteers have been accused of sexual misconduct according to CNN. The Houston Chronicle and San-Antonio Express-News put out reports about the alleged sexual abuse and has shared that some victims were told to have abortions and forgive their abusers.

In 40 counties of Texas, the newspaper interviewed police and district attorneys.

One of the newspapers said, “Ultimately, we compiled information on 380 credibly accused officials in Southern Baptist churches, including pastors, deacons, Sunday school teachers and volunteers. We verified that about 220 had been convicted of sex crimes or received deferred prosecutions in plea deals.”

SEE ALSO: Pope Francis Admits Priests & Bishops Sexually Abuse Nuns

Moreover, 90 of these alleged abusers are in prison while 100 are registered sex offenders.

Sing Oldham, a spokesman for the Southern Baptist Convention said, “The SBC presents no governing policies to churches because the SBC is not a governing organization; it is a service organization. Each church is self-governing. However, the Convention has consistently called on churches to report immediately to law enforcement any known or suspected instance of sexual abuse in a church context and has provided resources to inform churches of ways to help protect their congregants.”

President J.D. Greer of the Southern Baptist Convention was elected last year and wasn’t available to immediately respond, but in a series of tweets spoke about the investigation done by the newspapers.

Greer tweeted, “The abuses described in this @HoustonChron article are pure evil.”

 

While some feel these reports aren’t right revealing these things that should’ve never been covered will possibly help victims in hiding.

Over 300 Southern Baptist Leaders, Volunteers Accused Of Sexual Misconduct was originally published on getuperica.com

