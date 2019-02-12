Over 300 Southern Baptist Leaders, Volunteers Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Over the last 20 years, nearly 380 Southern Baptist leaders as well as volunteers have been accused of sexual misconduct according to CNN. The Houston Chronicle and San-Antonio Express-News put out reports about the alleged sexual abuse and has shared that some victims were told to have abortions and forgive their abusers.

In 40 counties of Texas, the newspaper interviewed police and district attorneys.

One of the newspapers said, “Ultimately, we compiled information on 380 credibly accused officials in Southern Baptist churches, including pastors, deacons, Sunday school teachers and volunteers. We verified that about 220 had been convicted of sex crimes or received deferred prosecutions in plea deals.”

Moreover, 90 of these alleged abusers are in prison while 100 are registered sex offenders.

Sing Oldham, a spokesman for the Southern Baptist Convention said, “The SBC presents no governing policies to churches because the SBC is not a governing organization; it is a service organization. Each church is self-governing. However, the Convention has consistently called on churches to report immediately to law enforcement any known or suspected instance of sexual abuse in a church context and has provided resources to inform churches of ways to help protect their congregants.”

President J.D. Greer of the Southern Baptist Convention was elected last year and wasn’t available to immediately respond, but in a series of tweets spoke about the investigation done by the newspapers.

Greer tweeted, “The abuses described in this @HoustonChron article are pure evil.”

I am broken over what was revealed today. The abuses described in this @HoustonChron article are pure evil. I join with countless others who are currently “weeping with those who weep.” 1/9https://t.co/yYECD45TuD — J.D. Greear (@jdgreear) February 10, 2019

The voices in this article should be heard as a warning sent from God, calling the church to repent. As Christians, we are called to expose everything sinful to the light. The survivors in this article have done that—at a personal cost few of us can fathom. 2/9 — J.D. Greear (@jdgreear) February 10, 2019

We must admit that our failures, as churches, put these survivors in a position where they were forced to stand alone and speak, when we should have been fighting for them. Their courage is exemplary and prophetic. But I grieve that their courage was necessary. 3/9 — J.D. Greear (@jdgreear) February 10, 2019

It’s time for pervasive change. God demands it. Survivors deserve it. We must change how we prepare before abuse (prevention), respond during disclosure (full cooperation with legal authorities), and act after instances of abuse (holistic care). 5/9 — J.D. Greear (@jdgreear) February 10, 2019

I will pursue every possible avenue to bring the vast spiritual, financial, and organizational resources of the Southern Baptist Convention to bear on stopping predators in our midst. 6/9 — J.D. Greear (@jdgreear) February 10, 2019

While some feel these reports aren’t right revealing these things that should’ve never been covered will possibly help victims in hiding.

