Tuesday Prayer “Healing”

Dear Heavenly Father we thank you for this day, we thank you for your grace and mercy. We thank you for the gift of life, waking us up this morning in our right mind with activity in our limbs. You didn’t have to do it but you did. Lord you know us well, you created us and we come to you now in prayer as humble as we know how. You told us to ask and we shall receive and now we ask for healing from the crown our our head to the sole of our feet.  You are Jehovah-Rapha, the God who heals, and you have the final word on my destiny, the number of years I’ll live and serve you on earth. We say thank in advance in Jesus’ name Amen.

