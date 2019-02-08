Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
GRIFF had the opportunity to go see Marvin Winans in concert the other day and it was an amazing show. As GRIFF watched he realized he could never be a singer.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Winans had on a suit with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra behind him as well as a choir. GRIFF mentioned he couldn’t hang because he would probably miss some words and not reach certain notes.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Spanish Is On Point! (VIDEO)
He’s thankful God let him be a comedian because that works for him. It looks like the only songs GRIFF will be singing is at Karaoke or in the car.
See photos of GRIFF below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
- How Struggling With Addiction Led Christian Comedian Jeff Allen To Seek God
- Report: People Who Attend Church Are Happier Than Those Who Don’t
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
1. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 1 of 10
2. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 10
3. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 10
4. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 4 of 10
5. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 10
6. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 10
7. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 7 of 10
8. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 8 of 10
9. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 10
10. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 10 of 10
GRIFF’s Prayer: I’m So Glad God Didn’t Make Me A Singer [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com