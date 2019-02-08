GRIFF’s Prayer: I’m So Glad God Didn’t Make Me A Singer [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 02.08.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF had the opportunity to go see Marvin Winans in concert the other day and it was an amazing show. As GRIFF watched he realized he could never be a singer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Winans had on a suit with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra behind him as well as a choir. GRIFF mentioned he couldn’t hang because he would probably miss some words and not reach certain notes.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Spanish Is On Point! (VIDEO)

He’s thankful God let him be a comedian because that works for him. It looks like the only songs GRIFF will be singing is at Karaoke or in the car.

See photos of GRIFF below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

10 photos Launch gallery

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

Continue reading See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF’s “Faith By The Numbers” Show!

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

GRIFF’s Prayer: I’m So Glad God Didn’t Make Me A Singer [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 day ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close