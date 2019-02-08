Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF had the opportunity to go see Marvin Winans in concert the other day and it was an amazing show. As GRIFF watched he realized he could never be a singer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Winans had on a suit with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra behind him as well as a choir. GRIFF mentioned he couldn’t hang because he would probably miss some words and not reach certain notes.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Spanish Is On Point! (VIDEO)

He’s thankful God let him be a comedian because that works for him. It looks like the only songs GRIFF will be singing is at Karaoke or in the car.

See photos of GRIFF below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: I’m So Glad God Didn’t Make Me A Singer [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com