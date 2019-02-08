CLOSE
North Carolina ICE Raids Leads To Nearly 200 Arrests

K-9 Police Teams Hold Graduation Ceremony In Miami

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials (ICE) announced that in their raids across North Carolina over the last few days have garnered nearly 200 arrests.

Officials said that number does not include the nearly 30 people taken into custody at a Sanford manufacturing company that was reported on Tuesday morning because the arrests were made by a different division. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

 

 

