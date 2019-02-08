Drive By Shooting Leads To Homicide Investigation By Durham Police

Durham police are investigating the shooting of a man who was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car. The shooting took place Thursday shortly after 7:30 p.m near Old Oxford Road and Hebron Road in Durham. Officers found a man inside a car in the 4300 block of N. Roxboro Road suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the officers the driver told police someone pulled up next to the car and started firing. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

SOURCE: abc11.com

