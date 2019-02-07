CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Dead Women’s Food Stamps Used By Group Home Employees

0 reads
Leave a comment
Government Assistance Programs Aid Underprivileged Communities In New York State

Source: John Moore / Getty

Court documents show Lee County investigators searched rehab home for women after a woman claimed patients inside the home were being mistreated.  The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a missing person on Dec. 8, from 257 Lakeview Drive in Sanford. Just about two hours later the missing woman showed up at the sheriff’s office and told investigators she was a client at the Alive Again Ministries located at the Lakeview Drive in Sanford.

The following day investigators took the woman back to the rehab home to get her belongings. Three other females approached the investigators and said they wanted to leave because they were concerned for their safety. They also stated they were aware of past client’s food stamp cards being used by employees of the ministry who were not authorized to use them.

One woman said she was told to use the card of Stephanie Marsh a former client at Alive Again Ministries who was run over and killed on NC-87 in October. Investigators confirmed the use of Marsh’s card on a date after her death. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

Dead Women's Food Stamps Used By Group Home , Lee County Sheriff’s Office , Stephanie Marsh

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 3 hours ago
02.06.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 5 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close