NC Teen Found Naked On Side Of Road

Having a Bad Day

A mother and step-father have been arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury on their 13 yr old daughter.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a naked girl on the side of the road Monday, she initially told deputies that she was lost, but later said that she had been kidnapped.

Investigators said they later learned that the girl had been assaulted and abused by her mother, Tehran Regina Richard, 40, and stepfather, Ryan Hamilton Montague, 28. Both were being held at the Wayne County Magistrates Office under $5,000 secured bond.

The teen girl was taken to the local hospital for treatment and later placed with a family member.

Source: Read more at WRALcom

