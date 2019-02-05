CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

NC State Fair Gets More Expensive

1 reads
Leave a comment
State Fair Classic Pics

Source: Christopher Diaz-Basto / Radio One Dallas

 

The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hear a proposal Tuesday increasing the price of admission for the State Fair.

NC State Fair manager Kent Yelverton says a price hike is necessary to meet expenses that include rising payrolls, higher utilities, maintenance and improvements.

Yelverton is proposing increases of $2 or $3 for all ticket levels, except for children ages 5 or younger and seniors ages 65 or older (who will still get free admission).

Read more at the News and Observer

source:  N&O

NC state fair , Price increase

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 24 hours ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 7 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 2 weeks ago
01.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close