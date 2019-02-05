NC State Fair Gets More Expensive

The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hear a proposal Tuesday increasing the price of admission for the State Fair.

NC State Fair manager Kent Yelverton says a price hike is necessary to meet expenses that include rising payrolls, higher utilities, maintenance and improvements.

Yelverton is proposing increases of $2 or $3 for all ticket levels, except for children ages 5 or younger and seniors ages 65 or older (who will still get free admission).

Read more at the News and Observer

source: N&O

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: