Prayer Requests “Ask, Seek, Knock and Believe”

Freedom: breaking chains

Source: JDawnInk / Getty

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

One Way Mission

New Life Evangelistic Center

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Dr. Marabeth Gentry

Family of Lt Col Joseph Gentry (Colorado)

Family of Delester Jefferson

Lite of Jericho MBC

MB State Convention Laymen Auxilary

Family of James Ballard

Yvonne, Gail & Keith C

Rev. Robert Stevenson & Family

Family of Officer Katelyn Alix

Family of Evelyn Gross

Family of Ola Mae Blakes

Deacon Jim D

Min. Priscilla

Min. Marilyn P

Lois & Bobby C

Houston & Bohanan Families

Shirley J

Keevon

Marilyn B

Sis. January

Sis. Emma J

Chris M

Vicki L

Irene C

Willie R

Mom K

Jerome F

Pat H

Arvett H & Family

Jerry H

Rev. D Strong, New Home MBC

Rev. Harold Ellis III, Clayton MBC

Mother Nellie Knox

Wanda C

Pastor S. Wooten, Mt Bethel MBC

Vanessa

Helen B

Rev. Lauren H

Felicia

Dorothy M

Reva W

Pastor and Lady T

Ashley B

Jalen B

Alvin T

Min. Melvin St Clair

Pamela T

Sandra Y

Janie

Sherry M

Lisa E

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prayer Requests “Ask, Seek, Knock and Believe” was originally published on 955thelou.com

