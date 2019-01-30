CLOSE
B. Smith Fans Are Mad At Husband Dan Gasby For Having A Live In Girlfriend While Smith Battles Alzheimer’s

B. Smith a famous restaurateur and lifestyle expert has battled Alzheimer’s disease since her 2013 diagnosis. She has long been open about her battle with the disease. Her husband Dan Gasby has been serving as her caregiver and Smith’s voice to her fans. Smith’s husband has started a new relationship with a woman named Alex Lerner while he remains married to Smith. Since word got about Gasby dating someone new while still married to Smith has her fans irate. Read more of the story in the link below.

