Possible Snow On Tuesday: Here’s What To Expect

Meteorologist predict that Tuesday will begin with rain sometime after 4pm with temps in the 50’s, but snow is possible in the later hours.

The NCDOT is getting ahead of the possible winter weather and have been brining important interstates, bridges and overpasses.

Later in the evening and night time hours temps will drop to the low 20’s with the rain changing over to possible snow mainly in the areas north of the Raleigh. The change over for snow could happen in the early morning hours of Tuesday around 1:30am with concerns of black ice during the early morning commute.

