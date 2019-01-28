CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Possible Snow On Tuesday: Here’s What To Expect

6 reads
Leave a comment
Southern States First To Feel Effects Of Massive Winter Storm

Source: Lance King / Getty

 

Meteorologist predict that Tuesday will begin with rain sometime after 4pm with temps in the 50’s, but snow is possible in the later hours.

The NCDOT is getting ahead of the possible winter weather and have been brining important interstates, bridges and overpasses.

Later in the evening and night time hours temps will drop to the low 20’s with the rain changing over to possible snow mainly in the areas north of the Raleigh.  The change over for snow could happen in the early morning hours of Tuesday around 1:30am with concerns of black ice during the early morning commute.

Read more at WRAL.com

icy roads , snow , winter weather

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 4 days ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 7 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close