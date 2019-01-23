“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Chef Journey

Source: radio one / Radio OneKier Ayers is Chef Journey and her remarkable testimony from teen mom to chef and helping us with tips on how to meal prep, gave us inspiration today on “Working Mom Wednesday’s.”

Listen to her interview with Melissa Wade.

Kier Ayers was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey. A teenage mom with many obstacles to overcome her tenacity and faith in God helped her persevere. She is A mom of two and grandmother of 5 that has the heart of a true servant and compassion that continues to help build the masses. She was a telecommunications professional before transitioning to the culinary field to fulfill her dream of being a chef. She feels prayer and food always makes things better. Kier AKA Chef Journey received her Culinary, Hospitality and Natural Hair Care Certifications from Wake Technical Community College. She is a contributing author for the book” Bag Ladies Unpacked and has served as leader and coordinator for several ministries geared toward the development of our youth and single parents. She coordinates, leads, trains and assists in the personal development of the residents of Southeast Raleigh by volunteering her time with several non-profit organizations in Eastern Wake County. Chef Journey is the owner the Legacy Catering and Confections, where she provides Nutritional Coaching, Meal Prepping Services and Classes, Baking and Private Chef Services. In her spare time she enjoys crocheting, sewing, singing and spending quality time with friends and family. She aspires to one day operate a full service catering company, specializing in large scale special events. Although life for Chef Journey has been one filled with many challenges and hurdles The God in her assures her “There is NOTHING to hard for Him”

