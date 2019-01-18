Gladys Knight To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl

Gladys Knight has been added to the list of performers for this year’s Super Bowl LIII.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 3rd in Alanta, Knight home town, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Knight will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the 74-year-old singing legend says she’s proud to use her voice to “unite and represent our country” in her hometown.

Other performers include: Maroon 5, Big Boi from Atlanta-based rap group Outkast, and Travis Scott will all perform during the halftime show.

Source: ABC11.com

