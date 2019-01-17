CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

John Boyega Producing Movie “God Is Good” About A Gangster-Turned-Pastor

5 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Universal's 'Pacific Rim Uprising' - Arrivals

Source: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

You might know John Boyega from playing Finn in the “Star Wars” films “The Last Jedi” as well as “The Force Awakens.” According to Deadline, the actor is putting on his executive producer hat to work on his new film “God Is Good.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The film is about a South African crime-thriller that is all about a gangster that becomes a pastor. Fans should get excited because some say the movie can be compared to “Prisoners” as well as “City of God.”

Moreover, “God Is Good,” will be produced by Josephine Rose.

SEE ALSO: 6 Christian Movies Coming Out In 2019

Boyga said, “I’m thrilled to be teaming [up] once again with Josephine Rose on such a powerful and important story that explores themes of fathers and fatherhood, toxic masculinity, race and faith in a community that has become trapped in an unending cycle of violence and racial oppression, and where sometimes it seems for men that violence is the only way of achieving power. Willem has written a superb screenplay and we are looking forward to working with him to realize the vision behind it.”

“God Is Good” is set to be released in the spring.

Check out 5 must see movies of faith below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

Continue reading 5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

These are the must see films of faith.

John Boyega Producing Movie “God Is Good” About A Gangster-Turned-Pastor was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 1 day ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 6 days ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 1 week ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 1 week ago
01.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close