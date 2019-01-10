My Baby Got Talent: Destiny Can Sing

| 01.10.19
Does your baby have talent? If so Willie Moore wants to show that talent off! This time little Destiny wows us with her beautiful singing voice. She sings Audra Day’s Rise Up and leaves Willie in shock! There is no way she’s only 11 with a voice that amazing. If your baby is talented let Willie show them off!

