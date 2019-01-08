13 Year Old Girl Shot In Durham Drive By

A 13-year-old girl was shot while sitting in the car in the drive-thru of Cook Out on Roxboro St. in N. Durham.

It took the victim a few seconds to realize that she had been shot by gunfire that suddenly erupted around them. After realizing she had been hit in the leg they immediately headed to the hospital. The teen is recovering after being shot.

Officers with the Durham Police Department said occupants of two different vehicles were shooting at each other down Roxboro Street.

Durham police are looking for the two cars involved in the shooting – a silver four-door sedan and a burgundy Chevrolet Impala.

Read more at WRAL.com

