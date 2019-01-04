GRIFF’s Prayer: Be Nice To The Fast Food Workers [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A video of a woman working at McDonald’s went viral after the customer grabbed her and she defended herself. GRIFF spoke about how after watching this video it should make people want to be nicer to people in the fast food industry.

He wants us to go to the counter, ask the worker how they’re doing and be nice.

GRIFF mentioned that in general everyone should want to be nice to others, but sometimes we aren’t. Even if the worker is having a bad day we need to be kind.

