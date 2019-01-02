College Student Shot During Acorn Drop

A local college student was hit by a stay bullet during First Night Raleigh Celebration downtown on New Years night.

A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Kaitlyn Kong was struck by a bullet early Tuesday while watching the Acron Drop in Raleigh.

Allyson Cole said she and her roommate, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Kong, watched the Acorn Drop at midnight and were listening to music when Kong suddenly dropped her phone and grabbed both her chest and her friend.

“‘I’ve been hit. I got hurt really bad,'” Cole said Kong told her. “Her breathing was labored, so I knew something was wrong.”

Police said the two women were near the intersection of Fayetteville and Davie streets when revelers fired guns in the air at 12:05 a.m. to celebrate the new year during a fireworks display.

