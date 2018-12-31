CLOSE
Cary’s Academy Street Closed Due To Water Main Break

Sunday one of Cary’s main thoroughfares was closed due to a water main break. Academy Street is closed from Ambassador Loop to Wilkinson Avenue. Officials said that they expect the road to reopen sometime Sunday evening.

The closure affected Cary’s Town Hall because a portion of Academy Street that surrounds Town Hall and the police station are apart of the closure. It is recommended that drivers use Ambassador Loop to Wilkinson Avenue to avoid the affected area.

SOURCE: wral.com

Cary NC , Jerry Smith , Water Main Break

Close