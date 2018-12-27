David And Tamela Mann’s Baby Making Music [Listen]

The power couple’s new CD is a collection of love songs that celebrate their 30-year relationship and most importantly, help Christian couples get intimate.

David told The Christian Post, the new project is titled, “Us Against the World” is “It’s making baby music.”

“It was different for me, it was really different, even though I was happy to think about the man that I love [while singing],” said Tamela. It made me even look at him differently, and in all honesty, we tested it out and it really worked.”

The album was produced by Tamela’s 30-year-old son and the first single from the 10-song project is “Good Love.”

Read more at EURWEB.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: