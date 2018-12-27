CLOSE
More Rain Is On The Way!!!

80% of our weekends have been dampened with rain… and tomorrow we will see more and could break a record.

ABC11 meteorologist “Big Weather” Don Schwenneker has come up with these stats. If you count the weekend as just Saturday and Sunday, it has rained on two out of every three weekends of 2018.

If you count Friday as part of the weekend, the stats get even worse. “When you factor Fridays in, over 80 percent of the weekends have had rainfall.”

Big Weather said he expects us to break the previous rain record this weekend.
Note:  Be sure to look out for flooding this weekend.
