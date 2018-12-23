CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Scripture For The Week “Joy To The World”

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

Isaiah 9:6 (NIV)

For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

Explanation:

Handel’s Messiah is sung around the world each Christmas, and every year we hear again the wonderful news that the child born in Bethlehem’s stable is the “Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” that Isaiah names here. This prediction of Jesus’ coming is particularly remarkable because it pinpoints where the Messiah would live. Jesus is the “Light of the World!”

Scripture For The Week “Joy To The World” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 1 week ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 2 weeks ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 2 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 2 weeks ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 3 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 3 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 3 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close