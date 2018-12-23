Isaiah 9:6 (NIV) For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

Explanation: Handel’s Messiah is sung around the world each Christmas, and every year we hear again the wonderful news that the child born in Bethlehem’s stable is the “Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” that Isaiah names here. This prediction of Jesus’ coming is particularly remarkable because it pinpoints where the Messiah would live. Jesus is the “Light of the World!”

Scripture For The Week “Joy To The World” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: