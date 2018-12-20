Don’t Know What to do With Your Tree After Christmas? Recycle It!

Once the presents have been opened next week, it seems like a waste to just toss out your Christmas tree. However, Wake County residents can recycle their Christmas trees to help improve local parks.

The Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program allows Wake County residents to turn their Christmas trees into mulch that will be used on trails throughout the county.

Interested residents are asked to drop off their tree at one of several recycling convenience centers or county parks from Dec. 26 through Jan. 27. All decorations must be removed from the trees before they are dropped off.

Four convenience centers will be open seven days a week for tree drop-offs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

10505 Old Stage Road, Garner

6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex

3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh

5051 Wendell Blvd./U.S. 64 Business, Wendell

Four Wake County parks will accept trees from 8 a.m. until sunset seven days a week:

Blue Jay Point County Park – 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh

Harris Lake County Park – 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill

Lake Crabtree County Park – 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville

Green Hills County Park – 9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh

All locations will be closed on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

In 2012 the Happy Trails program has collected more than 27,900 trees and produced about 558 tons of mulch since it began in 2012.

