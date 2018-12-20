CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
HomeWomen's Empowerment

Women’s Empowerment 2019 Tickets On Sale Now!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Radio One

Women’s Empowerment 2019 25th Anniversary Celebration

Featuring Patti LaBelle

Follow us for all major announcements!

“Preserving Our Legacy”

This Women’s Empowerment experience, will feature the legendary Patti LaBelle. She will close out the show with a crowd moving performance as well as share her empowering story of how she’s built and continues to preserve her legacy.

For the past twenty-five years, Women’s Empowerment built a legacy of excellence by celebrating the heritage, culture, impact and influence of African-American women. We enjoyed greats like, Angela Bassett, Iyanla Vanzant, Robin Roberts, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson and many more.

This April 27th, 2019 at PNC Arena,  we would love for you to join us for the entire Women’s Empowerment experience.

Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

 

2019 , patti labelle , Women's Empowerment

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 6 days ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 1 week ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 2 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 2 weeks ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 2 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 2 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 3 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close