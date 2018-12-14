Melissa’s Pick Hit: Marshetta Parker

Marshetta Parker’s new single “We Have Come” will take you to church and leave you in the midst of a sincere “praise experience.”

You’ve had a chance to hear it all week, now listen as Melissa Wade talks with Marshetta Parker about her latest musical project and upcoming Holiday Breakthrough Christmas Experience on Saturday at 6pm at Victorious Praise Fellowship.

New EP hit yesterday… Here’s the link:

iTunes: https://apple.co/2E0Hgw7

Google Play: http://bit.ly/2QE1C50

Bio

Standing as a bridge between fashionable, contemporary and traditional music styles, Marshetta is known for her transparency while allowing the Holy Spirit to use her to change the atmosphere through anointed Praise and Worship. She has been captivating audiences throughout her travels with her energetic and inspiring music ministry of hope, healing, and encouragement.

At an early age she began singing under her parent’s (Bishop William and Supervisor Nichols) Pastoral leadership at Unity Temple COGIC in Benton Harbor, MI. After graduating from Michigan State University, Marshetta moved to Detroit, MI and began to worship and work with the youth ministry at Greater Emmanuel Institutional COGIC, under the leadership of Bishop J. Drew Sheard. While at Greater Emmanuel , she was a member of the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Recording Choir which gave her the opportunity to sing backup for gospel greats such as Karen Clark-Sheard, J. Moss, Lisa Page-Brooks, and Michael Brooks. While in Detroit, Marshetta was a part of the National Recording Group “Michael Brooks and The Nation”, which gave her the opportunity to minister along with William Murphy and many others. During this time in Detroit, Marshetta was also able to work with Grammy nominated and Stellar award winning group “Witness” on their CD entitled “A Song in the Night.” Marshetta has also been afforded the opportunity to work with many other artists including Marcus Cole (Commissioned), Joe Pace, William Becton, and many others.

. In December of 2017, Marshetta recorded her first “Live” project entitled “Breakthrough”. “Breakthrough” is a prophetic declaration that promises to encourage its listeners to keep holding on. She is currently in the studio, working to complete the record, which is scheduled to be released in 2019.

All of Marshetta’s experiences established the foundation for a promising career and opened the door to a wide range of opportunities for her to share her gift with the community and now the nation! Marshetta has a big voice with lots of personality and understands that her voice is a gift from God which has been anointed to encourage the broken hearted and set at liberty those who are captive. In her own words; “My desire is to fulfill God’s purpose through servitude and to lead the people of God into true Praise and Worship.”

